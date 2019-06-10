Police say a group hiking in a wooded area Friday evening found the body of a 29-year-old Portland man who was reported missing last month.

Peter Higgins was last seen at his Brighton Avenue address May 24. He left all of his possessions and did not tell anyone where he was going.

His body was found in a wooded area of Ocean Avenue by a family out for a hike about 7 p.m.

It appears Higgins killed himself, according to police. The cause and manner of Higgins’ death will officially be determined by the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police urged anyone with thoughts of suicide to seek help. The Maine Crisis Hotline is available any time at 1-888-568-1112 or online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org is available anytime. You can also call 211 to find available mental health crisis resources statewide.

