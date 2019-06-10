An 18-year-old Eliot man was arrested early Monday for allegedly posting a social media threat against a York County high school.

Eliot police say they were notified around 11:30 p.m. Sunday that a threat against Marshwood High School had been posted on social media by a former student. At 1:40 a.m., officers identified Robert Christian as the person who wrote the message, police said Monday.

Christian, a former student at the high school in South Berwick, was taken into custody and transported to York County Jail. He was charged with terrorizing, a Class D misdemeanor.

Christian’s bail was set at $5,000 and he was scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday afternoon.

Police were notified of the treat by another former student who viewed the post and immediately reported it, police said. Police did not provide any details about the threat, or say whether they believe Christian intended to follow through on the threat.

“We commend those that brought this information forward to ensure the safety of the students and community as a whole and are thankful to both the South Berwick Police Department and MSAD 35 officials for working alongside us during the investigation,” Eliot police said in a Facebook post.

There was an increased police presence Monday at MSAD 35 schools as a precaution. The district serves students from South Berwick and Eliot.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: