BOSTON — Danny Santana doubled to lead off the 11th inning Monday night for his fourth hit of the game, then scored on Elvis Andrus’ single to give the Texas Rangers a 4-3 victory against the Red Sox as the city of Boston’s concerns were focused on former slugger David Ortiz.

Near the end of the game, Ortiz landed in his adopted city in an air ambulance from the Dominican Republic, where he was shot in a nightclub Sunday night. Fans observed a moment of reflection before the game and chanted his nickname — “Papi!” — during it.

But the Red Sox weren’t able to manage a walk-off hit like those that were the hallmark of Ortiz’s career.

Instead it was the Rangers who rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the ninth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Boston rallied to tie it in the bottom half, but Texas went ahead again in the 11th — and this time it stuck.

Santana led off the 11th with a line drive down the line, a ball right fielder Mookie Betts had to dive for to stop from bounding to the corner for a potential inside-the-park homer. Andrus hit one up the middle past Ryan Brasier (2-3) to make it 4-3.

Jesse Chavez (2-1) pitched the 10th and Chris Martin pitched the 11th for his second save. The Rangers beat the Red Sox for just the third time in 15 games and snapped a six-game losing streak against Boston.

Chris Sale pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out 10 and walking one before leaving with a 2-1 lead.

Brandon Workman pitched a perfect eighth for Boston, but Matt Barnes gave up a one-out single to Santana followed by a double by Andrus. With the infield in, Nomar Mazara fisted the ball over the head of shortstop Xander Bogaerts for a single to give Texas a 3-2 lead — its first of the game.

It was Barnes’ fourth blown save in eight opportunities.

Shawn Kelley allowed two singles to start the ninth before getting Rafael Devers to hit a high chopper for a double play. Brock Holt hit a blooper to left-center to score pinch-runner Michael Chavis and make it 3-3.

But Holt was easily thrown out at the plate when he tried to score from first on a high fly ball by Marco Hernandez that dropped in down the right-field line for a double, sending the game into extra innings.

The Red Sox loaded the bases in the 10th but Bogaerts lofted an easy fly to center to end the inning.

