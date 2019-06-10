Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, will hold public office hours from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Juiced, 130 Water St., in Hallowell.

Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Bellows will give updates on her work on various policy committees and the legislative session more broadly. All are welcome to attend and ask questions.

Senate District 14 includes Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

To RSVP, find her on Facebook.

