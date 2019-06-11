SKOWHEGAN — Incumbent Betty Austin and Paul York were returned to office Tuesday in a townwide election for three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen.

Incumbent school board directors Jennifer Poirier and Karen Smith were re-elected to the School Administrative District 54 school board. Michael Lambke also was elected to the board.

Related Headlines Proposed Skowhegan public safety building for police, fire falls short

In a separate vote to finish the term on the five-member Skowhegan Board of Selectmen left vacant by the death in January of Selectwoman Vanessa York, Dennis P. Willette was the only name on the ballot for a two-year term and was elected.

Austin, 72, also is a two-term, Democratic state representative in House District 107, representing Skowhegan and part of Madison. She works part time as an insurance agent and receptionist. She is also a lay speaker and organist at the Methodist Church.

Austin won a sixth three-year term on board. She said the important issues facing Skowhegan in the coming year include construction of a public safety building for police and firefighters and the siting of an additional bridge across the Kennebec River.

“I think probably in the next few years we’ll be trying to figure out where we’re going to put the public safety building — where will it be built and how will it be built,” Austin said.

Skowhegan voters in November defeated a proposal to fund a new combined public safety building for the Police and Fire departments.

The final tally was 1,893 votes against and 1,322 in favor of a referendum question that would have authorized the Board of Selectmen to borrow up to $8.5 million to build and equip a combined public safety building for the departments.

The building would have been built on town-owned land on East Madison Road. As for a second bridge, that proposal is probably still years away, she said.

York, 50, won his third three-year term on the board. He is the board chairman.

He said he will continue to work to keep taxes down while providing the same quality of services to the community. York said the board also has to “take care of the employees” of the town to make sure the quality of services remains high and that they stay on the job working for the town.

“We’re trying to keep taxes down and not lose any services,” he said.

York said the two hot topics for Skowhegan — the new bridge and the public safety building — are still on the table. He said the job for Skowhegan residents relating to the bridge is to find an acceptable location. The rest will be up to the state, he said.

As for a new public safety building for police and fire services, York said part of his goal is to see that through. He said the public has to know that there is a need for a new building and that it’s not going to get any cheaper as the months pass without action.

Dennis P. Willette, whose name was on the ballot to complete Vanessa York’s term on the board, has, with his wife, run Breezy Acres Motel for the past 40 years.

“I want to just give back to the community,” said Willette, 72. “I want to be involved with the community for a few years. I’m concerned with the budget and taxes in this town.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: