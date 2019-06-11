The City of Waterville has announced that paving work will begin on or about Thursday, June 13, on the following streets:

• Boothby Street Park Place

• Dalton Street School Street

• Nudd Street Sheldon Place

• Winter Street (Pleasant to Elm)

The paving contractor is B & B Paving of Hermon. The work schedule is generally 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is weather dependent. Expect traffic delays and partial, short-term road closures.

For more information, call the Waterville Department of Public Works at 680-4744.

