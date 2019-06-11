The City of Waterville has announced that paving work will begin on or about Thursday, June 13, on the following streets:
• Boothby Street Park Place
• Dalton Street School Street
• Nudd Street Sheldon Place
• Winter Street (Pleasant to Elm)
The paving contractor is B & B Paving of Hermon. The work schedule is generally 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is weather dependent. Expect traffic delays and partial, short-term road closures.
For more information, call the Waterville Department of Public Works at 680-4744.