ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Samantha Dickson, of Winslow, a political science major, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Elizabethtown College.

Students on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better in 14 or more credit hours, of which at least 12 credits are letter-graded course work.

