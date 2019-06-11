Five University of Maine Farmington alumni of the UMF arts program are returning to campus to present “Dreadful Unimaginings,” an art exhibition of the macabre.

The exhibit will be in the Flex Space Gallery in the UMF Emery Community Arts Center on Academy Street from June 14 through Aug. 2. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 14.

This exhibition surveys a medley of monstrous locales tackling abhorrent acts of violence, environmental havoc, and hoarding, as well as perceptions of selfhood and interpersonal communication. The exhibit explores the myriad meanings the monster conjures, from the depths of the imagined to the insidious dwelling within the mundane.

Featured artists include UMF class of 2014 graduates: Samantha Funk, Alana Knapp, Mal Smith, Tobey Tozier, Ashley Wilkins, and USM class of 2016 graduate Jazmin Knapp.

Gallery summer hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

For more information, contact April Mulherin at 778-7081 or [email protected]

