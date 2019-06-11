Fatimah Halwah, a junior at Cony High School in Augusta, has been selected to spend a month this summer in Washington, D.C., with RefAmerica.

Now in its third year, the program brings 6-10 recently resettled refugees from around the United States to Washington, D.C., to join with American counterparts for a program of leadership and public-speaking training, cross-cultural exchange, team-building, and learning about the U.S. and its American immigrant stories. Refugee participants stay with American host families in the area.

A native of Idlib, Syria, Fatimah and her family arrived in America in late 2015 and moved to Augusta in summer 2017. She is part of Cony’s International Club and played on the girls’ soccer team. “I really enjoy teaching people about preventing war and also helping the refugees,” she said, according to the release. “I always feel proud to do these things as a Syrian refugee in the US.”

