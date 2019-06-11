Several fire departments were fighting a fire Tuesday night that engulfed a restaurant at a well-known southern Maine camping resort in Scarborough.

The Scarborough Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook page for motorists to avoid Pine Point Road near Bayley’s Camping Resort, describing the blaze as an all-hands working fire. Pine Point Road is heavily traveled at this time of year, connecting Route 1 traffic to the Pine Point neighborhood and Old Orchard Beach.

Photographs show the restaurant in flames. The fire appears to have been contained to just that building.

A Scarborough fire dispatcher confirmed that there was a fire at the campground, but was unable to provide more details. The fire was reported around 7 p.m.

In addition to Scarborough, South Portland, Portland and Saco sent fire crews to the campground.

Video by Ryan Babcock

On its website, Bayley’s Camping Resort says it has swimming and fishing ponds, a heated pool, restrooms, mini golf, restaurant, a poolside bar and a playground.

