The Summer Reading Program for the Gardiner Public Library Children’s Room will start Monday, June 17, at 152 Water St., Gardiner.

Tracking charts and Sea Dogs game vouchers are available at the library. Completed charts can be returned to the library beginning Aug. 5 for a free paperback and other prizes.

For more information, call 582-6894.

