TURNER — Police said one person was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 4.

The injured man, who had been driving a van, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The van was traveling southbound on a straight stretch of roadway when it apparently crossed the center line, overturned in the oncoming lane and came to rest in the ditch, according to Stephen H. McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police closed the road at the site of the crash but reopened it later in the afternoon. Traffic had been detoured to side roads, McCausland said.

The crash occurred near the former Murray’s Mega Mart.

Police are conducting a reconstruction of the incident, routinely done in potentially fatal crashes.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: