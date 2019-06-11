OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School has announced its class of 2019 top 10 students. The students are listed by rank.

Molly Calkins, daughter of Charles and Stephanie Calkins, of Oakland, has shared her academic strengths with others as class treasurer and also a peer tutor.

Molly Calkins Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School Grace Carlson Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School Emma Wentworth Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School Edin Sisson Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School Seth Main Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School Emily Larsen Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School Julia Cooke Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School Delaney Johnston Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School Paige LIlly Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School Autumn Littlefield Photo courtesy of Messalonskee High School

She balances her time among athletics, piano, chorus and drama productions, dance and volunteering her time. Calkins is an avid soccer player and dancer. She has held various leadership positions as a captain of the soccer team and vice president of chorus. She has been involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters over the past three years. She also volunteers her time at a local alzheimer’s facility by playing piano for the residents, as well as various events through the ShineOnCass Foundation. Last summer, she volunteered her time at Camp Sunshine, a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses.

She was awarded the University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award for her outstanding achievement in math in science classes.

Calkins plans to attend Brandeis University in the fall.

Grace Carlson, daughter of Chance and Lani Carlson, of Belgrade, has been an active member of the school and community over the past four years.

She has been a participant on the math team, a discussion leader for the Book Club, and a member of the Greenhouse Club, Student Council, and Civil Rights team. She has shared her love of art with others through her involvement on the Yearbook Committee as a photographer and editor, as part of the drama crew assisting with the sets, and also with making ceramic bowls for the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. She serves on the Belgrade Public Library Board of Trustees, as a youth member and babysits in her spare time.

She was awarded the Clarkson University Achievement Award last year for her outstanding academic performance.

Carlson plans to attend Harvard University in the fall.

Emma Wentworth, daughter of Cheryl and Jim Wentworth, of Sidney, is a four-year member of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams, earning the role of captain for both teams in her junior and senior years.

She has received numerous accolades for her track and field dedication, talent and skill, including KVAC All-Conference honors all four years, New England Association Award, Top Point Scorer, MVP and Top Performance Awards. She has also been a member of the soccer and cross country teams during her time at Messalonskee.

Wentworth has also earned copious awards for her academic achievements, including National Honor Society membership, AP Scholar Awards, and high honors with distinction. Last year, she was the recipient of the University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award. She has volunteered her time through various community service activities and has been a coach and mentor for younger athletes.

Wentworth plans to attend the University of Maine in the fall to pursue a degree in engineering.

Edin Sisson, daughter of Chad Sisson and Karen Bossie, of Sidney, is a four-year member of the girls soccer team earning captain status as a senior. As a junior, she was honored with the Offensive Most Valuable Player Award.

She has committed herself to bettering her skills on the soccer field, putting in countless hours of practice as a member of a premier team in our area. Sisson has given back to her community in many ways, some of which include, coaching young athletes, youth soccer referee and volunteer, and “Shine on Cass” volunteer. She is a member of National Honor Society and has earned high honors with distinction each year.

Last year, she was the recipient of the Williams College Book Award.

Sisson plans to attend Connecticut College in the fall as a student-athlete on the soccer team.

Seth Main, son of Stephani Sawyer Main and Kevin Main, of Belgrade, has been an involved member of the Messalonskee community.

He has been dedicated to the choral program and has received numerous recognitions for his accomplishments. He has been named to the All State and All National Honor Choirs, Tri-M Music Honor Society and the National Honor Society. He has served as a member of the school’s Leadership team, the Student Council and the Chorus Council. Main has also participated in athletics as part of the school’s tennis program. By the time he graduates, he will have successfully completed numerous Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses as part of his rigorous course load.

He has received many academic awards and was named the recipient of the University of Rochester Young Leaders Award.

In the fall, Main plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington where he will study biology.

Emily Larsen, daughter of LeeAnne and Mark Larsen, of Sidney, is a versatile and involved student and has had an impact academically, athletically, and in the school and local communities.

Academically, she has been at the top of her class throughout her four years at Messalonskee High School. She will have completed multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses by the time she graduates. She has achieved the rank of high honors with distinction during each marking period and has received countless academic and athletic awards. Larsen was the recipient of the Rochester Institute of Technology Book Award and was named to both the Tri-M Music Honor Society and the National Honor Society.

She has been a three-sport athlete at MHS, participating in golf, swim and track and field. She has also been a dedicated member of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program. while also being committed to her church youth group. She has also been active with the Key Club and Civil Rights team. while serving as a senior mentor. Altogether, Larsen will complete close to an unprecedented 500 hours of community service.

She was selected to receive the Maine Principal’s Association Award for her efforts in the classroom and in the community.

In the fall, Larsen plans to attend American University where she will major in political science.

Julia Cooke, daughter of Ann Cooke, of Pittsfield, is talented in the area of performing arts.

She has a long list of achievements including All-State, Kennebec Valley, and District Honors Chorus, a capella group co-leader, member of Tri-M Music Honor Society, and various other awards for her vocal excellence. In the area of theatre, her accomplishments are too extensive to list, but include several leading roles in numerous productions, director roles, teaching assistant and student mentor, and various community productions. Cooke is a member of National Honor Society, and has earned high honors with distinction each year.

Last year, she was the recipient of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Book Award.

Cooke plans to attend Baldwin Wallace University in the fall to study education and musical theatre.

Delaney Johnston, daughter of Becky and Brandon Johnston, of Oakland, has had a successful four years while at Messalonskee High School.

She will have been named to the school’s honor roll during every quarter, exclusively achieving the rank of high honors with distinction. She will have successfully completed two Advanced Placement and numerous Dual Enrollment courses upon graduation and has challenged herself throughout her rigorous academic career. She has been a dedicated member of the school’s band and was named to the Tri-M honor society. She has also participated as a member of the drama club, where she worked as a member of the crew and served as a stage manager.

Johnston has volunteered countless hours to the school’s yearbook, civil rights team, and outing club. She has also been involved with the local Big Brothers and Big Sisters program where she’s helped to mentor youth in the district. She will have completed more than 100 hours of community service when she graduates.

In the fall, Johnston plans to attend Coastal Carolina University where she will be studying psychology.

Paige Lilly, daughter of Ryan and Cortney Lilly, of Oakland, has been involved in many different facets of the Messalonskee Community.

She has been successful in her academic endeavors and will have completed multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses by the time she graduates. Lilly has been on the school’s honor roll during every marking period, exclusively achieving the rank of high honors with distinction. She has been involved in athletics throughout 11 of 12 possible seasons. She has been a dedicated member of the cross country and indoor and outdoor track programs. Lilly has also been an active Big Sister as part of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization.

She was named to the school’s National Honor Society and has been involved in school government serving as a class representative and then the executive vice president of the student council.

In the fall, Lilly plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington where she will major in biology and pre-medical studies.

Autumn Littlefield, daughter of Kristie and Dwight Littlefield, of Sidney, has been a top scholar and multi-sport athlete throughout her four years at Messalonskee High School.

She has been named to the school’s honor roll, exclusively attaining the rank of high honors with distinction, during each quarter. Littlefeld will have completed numerous Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses as well as multiple online courses by the time she graduates. She has also been a leader in the school, participating in the student government and has been a mentor and coach to countless future field hockey players.

She also was elected to be the president of the National Honor Society Eagle Chapter and was selected to be the Smith College book award recipient.

In the fall, Littlefield plans to attend Boston College where she will be playing field hockey, and major in management and leadership and studying pre-law.

