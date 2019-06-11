MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexis Caldwell, of Pittsfield, a junior psychology major at Saint Anselm College, has been inducted into the New Hampshire Beta chapter of Pi Gamma Mu, an international honor society for social sciences, for the 2018-19 academic year.

Membership in Pi Gamma Mu is by invitation. Students must be in the top 35% of their class, have maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher in a social science major, and have no academic failures.

Pi Gamma Mu was founded in 1924 by Dr. Leroy Allen, head of the Economics Department of Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. It is the oldest and preeminent honor society in the Social Sciences with a mission to encourage and promote excellence in the Social Sciences and to uphold and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. Currently, there are approximately 150 active chapters in the United States and overseas.

