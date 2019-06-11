The Town of Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department will participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge on a first-come first-served basis Monday through Friday, June 17 through Aug. 16 (excluding holidays), at the sites and times as follows:

• Skowhegan Community Center, breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• Lake George Regional Park beach area, East Side, lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting;

• Coburn Park, lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, weather Permitting.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who are require alternative means of communication for program information should contact the agency ere they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at ascr.usda.gov or at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit completed form or letter to USDA by: 1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; 2. Fax: 202-690-7442; or 3. Email: [email protected]. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

State The Maine Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination because of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation age, physical or mental disability, genetic information, religion, ancestry or national origin. To file a complaint of discrimination, write Maine Human Rights Commission, 51State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0051. Maine is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

For more information about the Skowhegan program, contact Mickey Hoyt, program assistant, Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department, by mailing 225 Water St., Skowhegan, visiting 39 Poulin Drive, Skowhegan; calling 474-6901 or faxing 474-6913.

