WATERVILLE — Tables are available to rent for a church yard sale scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 61 Pleasant St. The event will be held rain or shine.
Table rentals will cost $25 each.
To rent a table, or for more information, call 873-5358.
