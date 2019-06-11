WATERVILLE — Tables are available to rent for a church yard sale scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 61 Pleasant St. The event will be held rain or shine.

Table rentals will cost $25 each.

To rent a table, or for more information, call 873-5358.

