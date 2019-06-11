MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Temple Miller-Hodgkin, of Topsham, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Tufts University.

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

