MADISON — Two incumbents were re-elected to the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday in a three-way race that presented a challenge from a former Skowhegan selectman.

Al Veneziano, the current board chairman, and Ron Moody, who has served three nonconsecutive terms on the board, were each re-elected to three-year terms.

Veneziano received 170 votes; Moody, 140; and Skillings, 51.

“I’d just like to thank people for voting for me, and hopefully we can do a good job,” Veneziano said Tuesday night.

A Democrat and teacher at Madison Junior High School, Veneziano has said he looks forward to investing in infrastructure and working with the new developers of a wood fiber insulation plant at the former Madison Paper mill in his next term.

Moody, meanwhile, said Tuesday, “I’m happy the people chose to trust me to be their voice and to get things accomplished.”

He said he’s looking forward to working on attracting businesses to Madison, the re-development of the former Madison Paper Industries site and the groundbreaking for a new assisted living facility in East Madison.

Skillings, a former Skowhegan selectman, said he had no comment on the race other than that he was happy for Moody and Veneziano.

The race for the Board of Selectmen was the only contested election Tuesday.

In uncontested races for two three-year terms on the School Administrative District 59 board of directors, Steve Austin was elected with 162 votes and James Robbins with 152.

Tammy Carrier was elected to a one-year term on the board of SAD 59 with 189 votes.

Jeffrey Wright was elected road commissioner for a one-year term with 192 votes.

Town Clerk and Treasurer Kathy Estes was elected to a one-year term with 196 votes.

On Monday residents approved a $3.29 million town budget that includes almost $600,000 in spending on capital projects that had been put off while the town waited for the outcome of an abatement request from the former Madison Paper.

A state ruling in the town’s favor meant there were extra funds in the budget to spend on capital projects, Town Manager Tim Curtis said at Monday’s meeting.

The budget, though up 14 percent, is not expected to raise taxes because of use of undesignated funds and lower tax assessments this year from the county and school district.

