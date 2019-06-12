PHILLIPS — A beaver dam that gave way during Tuesday’s rain storm in Franklin County caused two roads to wash out and closed a portion of Maine State Route 4 for about five hours, a fire department official said.

Beaver activity in Adley Pond has caused the pond to swell in size and during periods of heavy rain Tuesday the dam gave way, said Phillips Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy O’Neil.

The flooding washed out a portion of Rt. 4 near Pinkham Hill Road, carving out the sides and shoulder of the road, and also washed out the intersection at Dill Road.

The Maine Department of Transportation, Phillips Highway Department and Maine State Police responded, O’Neil said.

The road was closed for about five hours Tuesday afternoon.

It reopened around 6:15 p.m. and is safe to use although further repairs will be needed, O’Neil said.

“(The beavers) don’t adhere to modern building codes so when we had a significant amount of water in that body of water the dam breached,” he said.

The fire department helped re-route traffic while the DOT and highway department repaired the road.

