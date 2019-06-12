ATLANTA, Ga. — Bingham native Brandon Giberson, Doctor of Osteopathic, recently was awarded the Emory University School of Medicine HOPE award as he prepares to graduate from a residency in Emergency Medicine.

Giberson was selected out of all resident and fellow physicians at the university for the award which honors a physician that demonstrates exceptional professionalism in working with patients and colleagues. Honorees are selected by their peers and presented with the award at a ceremony in late June on the Emory University College of Medicine Campus, according to a news release from the university.

Giberson grew up in Bingham, graduating in 2005 from Upper Kennebec Valley Memorial High School. He is a 2009 summa cum laude graduate of the University of Maine and a Sigma Sigma Phi honor graduate of The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He has spent the last three years training at the famed Emergency Medicine residency at Emory University, working primarily at Grady Memorial Hospital, one of the busiest trauma centers in the world.

During residency, Giberson has earned numerous distinctions, and was the chief resident of the emergency medicine program for the past year. His research has been published extensively in the areas of cardiac arrest and shock, according to the release.

Giberson will continue his medical career by returning to Maine, where he has accepted a job with Bluewater Emergency Partners. He will work as an attending physician in the emergency departments of Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, and Houlton Regional Hospital in Houlton.

Giberson will marry his longtime partner, Jonathan Breed, later this summer at a ceremony in Boothbay Harbor.

