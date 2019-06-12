A Blues Prophets concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Somerset Abbey, ​98 Main St. in Madison.

The band has been rocking the scene for four decades and show no signs of slowing down.

As a teenager, David “DW” Gill learned to play his blues harp down by the train tracks. He must have picked Jeff Davison from one of the first trains through, because Davison keeps the band together with a steady locomotion shuffle rhythm.

Follow that with a dose of Doug Wainoris on heartfelt guitar, Jake Isaacson on absolute Chicago piano and organ, and Jack Tukey on a tasty bass.

Tickets cost $15-$25.

For tickets, or more information, visit somersetabbey.net, call 696-5800 or email [email protected]

