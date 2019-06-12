Mount Vernon Select Board Chairman Paul Crockett was re-elected to serve a three-year term after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Melissa Tobin was elected to represent Mount Vernon on the RSU 38 Board of directors with 35 Votes. Tobin was also elected as a write-in with nine votes to the Elementary Advisory Board of Directors for the Mount Vernon Elementary School.

“This was the lightest turn out we’ve ever had,” said Rachel Meader, who is the town clerk, tax collector and registrar of voters.

Meader said there were 87 voters. In comparison, around 1,000 voters cast ballots in November when there were state and national elections as well.

Mount Vernon’s Town Meeting will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Mount Vernon Elementary School.

Residents will be asked if the town should join the inter-local agreement with Belgrade Area Dams and pay $6,610 for the town’s apportioned share of maintenance to Wings Mill Dam on Long Pond. Crockett said he anticipates that cost will decrease next year after the dam has been repaired.

Taxpayers will also be asked to spend $22,000 for a new roof on the Town Hall; this would pay for the repair outright and not through a capital reserve fund. Crockett said the need for repair has become immediate.

