KINGFIELD — About 25 firefighters from several towns responded to an early morning fire Wednesday in a garage attached to house on West Kingfield Road.

The homeowner, John Goldfrank, reported the fire about 12:24 a.m.

Firefighter broke into the locked garage and knocked down flames in about 15 minutes, Kingfield Fire Chief Fred Nichols said.

Goldfrank had been doing some staining and the rags ignited from spontaneous combustion, he said.

Damage to the house was mostly limited to some drywall between the house and the garage.

The one-bay garage is still standing, but there was significant damage to the roof trusses, Nichols said.

A car in the garage received heat damage and its back window was blown out, he said.

