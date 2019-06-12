Multi-ethnic Latin pop singer Gina Chavez and her band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Strand Theatre, at345 Main St., Rockland.

The band are nine-time Austin Music Award winners — including 2015 Musician of the Year and Album of the Year. Chavez’s passionate collection of bilingual songs take audiences on a journey through the Americas, blending the sounds and rhythms of the region with tension and grace.

Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 day of Show.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

