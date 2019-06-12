In a special election in Pittston, voters on Tuesday returned Jane Hubert to the Board of Selectmen by a five-vote margin.

With 257 votes cast, Hubert earned 129 votes and newcomer Fred Kimball earned 124.

Earlier this year, Roger Linton, who had been serving as chairman of the Board of Selectmen, decided to step down, but not in time for that position to be included in the March election. Hubert will now serve out the balance of Linton’s term, which is up in nine months.

Staff photo by Joe Phelan

Hubert has served on the board before, during times when town politics were heated. She stepped down in 2016 after the death of her husband. But after serving in a variety of capacities for the town — Budget, Personnel and Recycling committees and the Gardiner-area School District Board — she said she’s ready to return to the Board of Selectmen.

Kimball has long experience in both business and public service and said he could bring that expertise to the board including developing, monitoring and managing large contracts for corporations.

