Folk artists Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick , 1 Middle St. in Brunswick. This will be the last concert of the 2018-19 Concerts for a Cause series that raises money for local charities.

Kallet and Larsen are each well-known and loved for decades of music making. Kallet is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Larsen is a player of the Irish flute and tin whistle, as well as an accomplished singer and concertina, fiddle, piano and harmonium player. Together, they weave songs and tunes of vibrant color and rich texture.

Kallet has five solo albums to her credit, one of which, “Working on Wings to Fly,” was voted one of the “Top 100 Folk Albums of the Century.” She also did a collaborative album with Gordon Bok, and two duo albums with Grey Larsen, “Cross the Water and Welcome Day.”

Larsen is an American multi-instrumentalist, composer, teacher, author, record producer and engineer. He is best known as a flautist, fiddler and concertina player with a repertoire ranging from traditional Appalachian music to Irish folk.

The evening’s program will include original and traditional songs of the heart, songs of the New England coast, old-time fiddle, Scandinavian fiddle duets, traditional Irish tunes and more. There will be plenty of variety and breadth of music, all deeply rooted in folk traditions, and interwoven with the renaissance and baroque counterpoint in which both Kallet and Larsen, coincidentally, were immersed while growing up.

Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door, $5 for students and children.

Tickets can be purchased at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, or online at kallet.brownpapertickets.com.

For more information, call Janice Thompson at 504-4428.

