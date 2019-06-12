In a replay of the race three years ago for the second selectman’s seat in Dresden, current Selectman Dwight Keene faced off against former Gerald Lilly, former selectman.

But this time, Lilly prevailed: with 103 votes to Keene’s 63, according to unofficial election results released Tuesday.

Three years ago, Keene beat Lilly by a margin of 11 votes. A recount a week later brought the same results, and both candidates agreed to abide by them.

Tuesday’s election was the first part of Dresden’s annual Town Meeting. On Saturday, voters will have the opportunity to decide on the town’s budget for the next year, which will include the final piece needed to change how the town’s office is staffed.

At a special town meeting in March, residents voted by a 3-to-1 margin to appoint rather than elect the town clerk and treasurer. That meeting was timed so that if the vote was successful, no one would be able to take out papers to run for those positions.

The annual Town Meeting will take start at 9 a.m., Saturday at Pownalborough Hall at 314 Patterson Road.

