Voters in Litchfield turned out Tuesday to re-elect longtime Selectwoman Rayna Leibowitz by more than a 2-to-1 margin over challenger Darlene Beaulieu.

Leibowitz earned 161 votes and Beaulieu earned 73.

Leibowitz has served on the board for eight years altogether. In 2016, she was narrowly defeated by Tim Lachappelle in a three-way race, but was re-elected to the board in a special election after voters recalled Lachappelle by more than a 3-1 margin later that year.

Beaulieu ran because she said she wanted to bring change to the board, rather than having the same people serve all the time.

Tuesday’s election was the first part of the annual Town Meeting, which continues at 10 a.m., Saturday at the Litchfield’s Sportsmen’s Club at 2261 Hallowell Road, where voters will be asked to consider the town’s proposed $2.2 million budget for the next budget year, which includes a proposal to buy a new fire truck.

