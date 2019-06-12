A 34-year-old New York City man was arrested Wednesday after the Augusta Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on River Street.

Corey Leak, of Manhattan, was arrested on four charges of aggravated trafficking and violating conditions of release at about 2:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the Augusta Police Department, police received a number of tips about suspected drug activities at 58 River Street, Apt. 2. In the ongoing investigation, Augusta detectives, in collaboration with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, were able to secure a warrant to search both the residence and its occupants.

Leak is being held on $30,000 bail.

