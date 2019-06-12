Voters in Regional School Unit 38 approved an $18.6 million education budget for Maranacook area schools during Tuesday’s referendum vote.

The budget was approved 734-331, according to unofficial results.

The $18,591,474 plan is up $671,224 — or 3.75% — more than the 2018-2019 budget of $17,920,250.

Manchester approved the budget 150-60. The local share for the town will be $4,270,776, a 4.01% increase of $164,599 from the current fiscal year.

Mount Vernon residents approved 60-23 with four blank ballots. Its local share will be $3,200,594, a 2.02% increase of $63,270.

Readfield voters approved 331-189. Its local share will be $3,710,394, a 4.31% increase of $153,434.

Wayne voters approved 193-59. Its local share will be $2,363,049, a 6.49% increase of $144,052.

A May budget hearing attended by 49 voters easily passed all of the warrant articles without a sing vote cast against them.

Residents also voted 811-256 to keep the two-step district budget meeting and referendum process, a question that is presented to voters every three years.

