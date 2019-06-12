The Monmouth Fair will be held June 13-16 at 79 Academy Road in Monmouth.

The family-friendly event will feature contests, performances, rides and displays. Those who attend can try their hand in a log rolling or axe throwing competition. Smokey’s Greater Shows will provide the carnival rides.

Fair highlights include:

• Spark’s Ark at 9:30 a.m. Thursday;

• Samuel Jack Tea at 6:30 p.m. Thursday;

• Mini Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Thursday, registration will close 30 minutes before pull time;

• Peter Carriveau will perform at 3 p.m. Friday;

• Sharon Hood & Dixon Road will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday;

• LaTCH will be featured at 3 p.m. Saturday;

• The Redneck Truck Pull will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday;

• Antique Tractor Pulling will begin at 10 a.m . Sunday;

• Dana’s Ventriloquist & Magic Show is set for noon Sunday; and

• Mr. Drew and His Animals Too will be featured at 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 933-4082 or visit monmouthfair.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: