The Inn Along the Way at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main St., in Damariscotta, will host a spring music celebration, rain or shine, Saturday, June 15, featuring the Rusty Hinges, Damariscotta Region’s Open Mic, Community Singing Circle, Inn tours, hay field walks, Round Top ice cream and homemade goodies. This is a by-donation fundraiser for the Inn Along the Way, according to a news release from the Inn.

The Inn is a collaborative community for all, supporting caregivers and older adults. In traditional spring on the Maine coast style, community members attending the Inn’s musical lawn and barn party and who want to bring your own creative picnic will be surrounded with an eclectic mix of music, song, and more.

Open mic registration begins at 1 p.m., festivities begin at 1:30 p.m., with open mic performances and will draw to a close at 5 p.m., following an hourlong Community Singing Circle, led by Dan Towsend, of Whitefield.

The Rusty Hinges, who will perform at 3 p.m., is a local midcoast band with John Couch, John Monterisi, Charles Chiarchiaro, Nancy Jones Bridges, Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum. They play all kinds of folksongs, country, bluegrass, golden oldies, sea shanties, fiddle and contemporary tunes, as well as original songs with a variety of instruments and vocal harmonies. Guitars, mandolin, banjo, accordion, fiddle, cello, and pennywhistles are included in the mix.

A community sing-along will begin at 4 p.m.

Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit organization in the process of creating a collaborative community offering older adults, and those seeking temporary relief from the responsibilities of caregiving, an environment of support, purpose, and sustainability in a multigenerational and mutually interdependent setting. The organization is currently raising funds to complete its first phase, which will transform the original farmhouse into a small inn with a café and community rooms, offering overnight accommodations to the general public, as well as those seeking respite.

For more information about the event, contact Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469 or [email protected]. For more information about the Inn Along the Way, including volunteer opportunities, visit innalongtheway.org or contact Sherry Flint at 751-6261 or [email protected].

Share

< Previous

filed under: