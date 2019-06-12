The Whatever Family Festival, a three-week celebration that includes multiple events throughout the Kennebec Valley, has begun. The following events are planned this week, June 13-19.

• The Monmouth Fair at 79 Academy Road in Monmouth is open through Sunday.

• ART2019, the 24th Annual Juries Art Show, be on view noon-6 p.m. Thursday at The Harlow, 100 Water St., Hallowell. Also opening at the gallery will be Hypertexture: Ian Trask and Andrew Elijah Edward exhibit.

• The Children’s Miracle Network Carnival is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, at Sam’s Club, 45 Marketplace Drive in Augusta

• Bond Book Tread Fest — Run is set for 5 p.m. Friday at the Bond Brook Recreation Area, on Bond Brook Road Augusta.

• Bond Book Tread Fest — Stage race will begin at 8 a.m. Satruday at the Bond Brook Recreation Area, on Bond Brook Road Augusta.

• The Sculptor in Residence can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Stevens Commons on Beech Street in Hallowell.

• Get Outside: Explore Augusta Trails will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Lithgow Library, 45 Winthrop St. in Augusta.

Tickle will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Waterfront Park, Augusta.

For a complete list of events or for more information, visit augustamaine.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: