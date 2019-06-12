Voters approved a $30.56 million Regional School Unit 2 budget for next fiscal year, which is a 9.71% increase from the current fiscal year.

The final tally was 855-229 across Dresden, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Monmouth and Richmond. All towns individually approved the article by at least a 67% margin.

Here’s how the local shares break down compared to last year’s figures.

• Dresden: $1,717,226, a 0.74% increase of $12,695;

• Farmingdale: $2,679,316, a 0.55% increase of $14,659;

• Hallowell: $3,899,652, a 1.54% increase of $46,865;

• Monmouth: $4,899,652, a 1.39% increase of $67,798; and

• Richmond: $3,354,279, a 1.08% increase of $36,089.

Voters also approved Article 2, which keeps the budget referendum process the same for the next three years, by a 780-351 vote.

