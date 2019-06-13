GARDINER — Betsy Sweet, a long-time progressive activist and State House lobbyist who made an unsuccessful bid for the governor’s office in 2018 has announced she will run for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Sweet hopes to be the Democratic Party’s nominee to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Sweet is the first prominent Democrat to announce a run against Collins, a four-term incumbent who has yet to confirm her reelection campaign for 2020, even though Collins has already raised about $3.8 million for a run, according to federal campaign finance records.

Sweet finished third in a seven-way Democratic primary for the governor’s office in 2018 that was determined by Maine’s new ranked-choice voting law.

Some pundits believe Collins, who has been increasingly targeted by the Maine Democratic Party and progressive organizations for her vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brent Kavanaugh, is vulnerable in 2020. Collins is seen to have lost the support of moderate Democrats and equal rights activists over her Kavanaugh vote.

In her campaign announcement Thursday, Sweet highlighted her support for abortion rights, pointing to Collins’ Kavanaugh vote again.

She said Kavanaugh’s confirmation and the passage of restrictive new abortion laws in Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri had put the landmark “Roe v. Wade” U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling, “under the greatest threat in a generation.”

She noted that at least one poll showed public support for Collins, who has represented Maine in the Senate since 1997, fell from 58 to 41 percent — an all-time low for Collins — and linked it to Collins’ vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

“It’s time to come together and unite around our values to create a government that works for the good of us,” Sweets told supporters gathered at Sebago Lake Distillery in Gardiner. “Mainers care about each other. That’s who we are. That’s what we do.”

But Collins still appears to enjoy broad support among a cross-section of Maine voters. She had the second-highest favorability ratings in a recent Pan-Atlantic poll of 500 voters in March. That poll found 62 percent saying they had a favorable opinion of Collins. Sen. Angus King, an independent, had a favorable rating from 66 percent of respondents.

The poll, which had a 4.4 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level, found that 51 percent of voters would choose Collins in a race between her and Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Freeport Democrat. Although Gideon has not said she will run, her name has been among those mentioned as possible opponents to Collins from the left.

The poll found that 29 percent would pick Gideon, while 11 percent said they would select a third-party candidate and another 7 percent were undecided.

Sweet finished third in a seven-person Democratic Party primary for governor in 2018 and was one of only three candidates in the race to use public financing for her campaign.

So far, only one other Democrat, Bre Kidman, a Saco attorney, has announced their campaign for Collins’ seat. Collins could also face a Republican challenger in a primary election for next June.

Derek Lavasseur, a Fairfield Republican, has said he will challenge Collins in a primary and has registered as a candidate for the race with the Federal Elections Commission but has not reported raising any campaign contributions.

Share

< Previous

filed under: