JAY — Selectpersons voted 4-1 on Monday to sign an addendum to its agreement with Archie’s Inc. of Mexico to haul recyclables it collects at curbside to its Farmington facility for sorting and marketing beginning July 1, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Tuesday.

Selectperson Gary McGrane was opposed, as he was May 13 when the board voted 4-1 to hire Archie’s instead of renewing the contract with Ecomaine to dispose of single-sort recyclables at its plant in Portland.

Chairperson Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairperson Tim DeMillo, Judy Diaz and Tom Goding voted both times for Archie’s.

Archie’s will continue to collect the recyclables and take them to the Jay Transfer Station for weighing before taking them to Farmington to be sorted by the company’s staff and to be marketed, according to LaFreniere. The cost for disposal will be $78 a ton.

The per ton cost is in addition to the annual curbside collection contract price of $123,000 Jay pays Archie’s.

Archie’s currently dumps the town’s recyclables at the Transfer Station. Town employees sort them to remove contaminated materials before they are hauled to Ecomaine in Portland.

Under the new agreement the town will weigh and bring any recyclables dropped off at the Transfer Station to the Archie’s facility in Farmington.

Single-sort material consists of plastics Nos. 1 to 7, mixed paper, glass, corrugated cardboard, newspaper and magazines, tin and aluminum. Plastic bags are not included. If market conditions change, the town reserves the right to revise the listed materials, according to the addendum signed Monday.

The town’s contract with Ecomaine is for $15 a ton, not including transportation costs, but if there is any contamination in the load, a penalty is assessed. The company was not offering the same rate to Jay as it had in the past, according to LaFreniere.

Ecomaine offered two programs Jay could choose from. Option one would have calculated the town’s cost/revenue monthly based on the recycling market.

Option two would have established a $65 per ton fee paid each month. At the end of the contract year, Ecomaine would review the previous 12 months and determine whether the amount paid was enough to cover the costs, was too much and would adjust the fees at that time.

The contamination fees would still be in place with both options so the town would likely need to continue sorting the recyclables at the Transfer Station to avoid additional charges, LaFreniere wrote in a memo to the board.

