IN AUGUSTA Wednesday at 6:39 a.m., loose cattle were reported on Blair Road.

8:16 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:46 a.m., loose cattle were reported on Blair Road.

9:05 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:37 a.m., lost property was recovered on Bangor Street.

9:38 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Summer Street.

9:45 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Union Street.

9:49 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported.

10:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:07 a.m., a livestock complaint was made on Riverside Drive.

10:22 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on State Street.

10:52 a.m., property was recovered on Whitten Road.

11:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Leighton Road.

12:14 p.m., burglary was reported on Sewall Street.

12:35 p.m., indecency was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:32 p.m., a well-being check was made on Spring Road.

1:46 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.

2 p.m., a well-being check was made on Townsend Street.

3:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

6:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

6:46 p.m., a motor vehicle hit and run accident was reported at Bond and Water streets.

7:08 p.m., loose cattle were reported on Blair Road.

7:28 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

7:52 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Chestnut Street.

9:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Gabriel Drive.

10:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Church Hill Road.

10:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

Thursday at 12:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:46 a.m., a stray cat was reported at Eastern Avenue and Arsenal Street.

IN GARDINER Wednesday at 8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Playground.

11:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Street.

11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Gardiner Waterfront Park.

Thursday at 1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

IN FARMINGDALE Wednesday at 12:08 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., a scam was reported on Blen Drive.

IN READFIELD Wednesday at 10:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Winthrop Road.

IN WEST GARDINER Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA at 12:20 a.m., an 80-year-old Chelsea man was issued a summons on the charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer less than $500 followed by a report of a theft on Civic Center Drive.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA Wednesday at 8:41 p.m., Benjamin E. York, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was issued a summons on the charge of terrorizing following a report of a disturbance on Civic Center Drive.

