IN AUGUSTA Wednesday at 6:39 a.m., loose cattle were reported on Blair Road.
8:16 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.
8:46 a.m., loose cattle were reported on Blair Road.
9:05 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:37 a.m., lost property was recovered on Bangor Street.
9:38 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Summer Street.
9:45 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Union Street.
9:49 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported.
10:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:07 a.m., a livestock complaint was made on Riverside Drive.
10:22 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on State Street.
10:52 a.m., property was recovered on Whitten Road.
11:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Leighton Road.
12:14 p.m., burglary was reported on Sewall Street.
12:35 p.m., indecency was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:32 p.m., a well-being check was made on Spring Road.
1:46 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.
2 p.m., a well-being check was made on Townsend Street.
3:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:47 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.
6:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
6:46 p.m., a motor vehicle hit and run accident was reported at Bond and Water streets.
7:08 p.m., loose cattle were reported on Blair Road.
7:28 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.
7:52 p.m., a well-being check was made on North Chestnut Street.
9:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Gabriel Drive.
10:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Church Hill Road.
10:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
Thursday at 12:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
1:46 a.m., a stray cat was reported at Eastern Avenue and Arsenal Street.
IN GARDINER Wednesday at 8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Playground.
11:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Street.
11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Gardiner Waterfront Park.
Thursday at 1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.
IN FARMINGDALE Wednesday at 12:08 p.m., a well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., a scam was reported on Blen Drive.
IN READFIELD Wednesday at 10:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Winthrop Road.
IN WEST GARDINER Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA at 12:20 a.m., an 80-year-old Chelsea man was issued a summons on the charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer less than $500 followed by a report of a theft on Civic Center Drive.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA Wednesday at 8:41 p.m., Benjamin E. York, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was issued a summons on the charge of terrorizing following a report of a disturbance on Civic Center Drive.
