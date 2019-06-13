Jeffrey Miller, a master blacksmith and historian from Waldoboro, will demonstrate his trade at Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at 270 Main St., in Damariscotta.

Miller will work at his 18th-century temporary forge, which is based on original forges of this type. In celebration of Father’s Day, fathers touring the house museum will be admitted free. There is no charge to visit the blacksmithing demonstration, according to a news release from the association.

During his 40-plus years at the trade, Miller has worked as the head blacksmith at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and Fort at No. 4 in Charlestown, New Hampshire. He established his current blacksmith shop in Waldoboro in 2009. His work has been commissioned by individuals and museums across the U.S. and Canada.

During his demonstration, Miller will forge a number of small items and share insights into the daily work of blacksmiths as recorded in their account books and day books. According to Miller, the blacksmith’s work pattern changed according to the season, and he will show samples of items that the smith might make for his customers.

Blacksmiths were sought after by residents of a new settlement. Some blacksmiths specialized as white-smiths, wheel-wrights, armorers and farriers. A blacksmith who could make plows and axes, as well as oven peels and andirons, cooking forks and knives, and repair firearms was an important tradesman in any Colonial community. Tilden Hall, who purchased the Chapman house in 1835, was a blacksmith.

Nathaniel Chapman and his family came to Damariscotta from Ipswich, Mass., to practice his trade of house-wright in the growing mid-coast settlements. His home, dated to 1754, is the oldest house still standing in Damariscotta.

During the week of June 24-28, Lincoln Country Historical Association’s children’s program Summer with the Past — Discovering 18th and 19th Century Art, Crafts, & History, will be held at the house. A second session will be held at the 1811 Old Jail in Wiscasset, Aug. 5-9. For more information or registration forms, visit lincolncountyhistory.org.

The Chapman-Hall House is open to visitors from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday; closing for the season after Pumpkinfest. Admission will cost $5 per person and is free for children younger than 16.

Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-hall House, the 1761 Pownalborough Courthouse in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information about the Lincoln County Historical Association, visit lincolncountyhistory.org.

Share

< Previous

filed under: