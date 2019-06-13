RANGELEY — The Orgone Energy Observatory, the major building located high on a hill, has not been visible from the road until the recent tree harvesting/clearing, according to a news release from the Board of Directors of The Wilhelm Reich Infant Trust. This building now houses The Wilhelm Reich Museum.

The museum, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, welcomes visitors from all over the world, exhibits works of art, literature, and science, sponsors conferences on social and scientific subjects, operates year-round nature programs and recreational activities for children relevant to the Maine environment.

In 1993, the Wilhelm Reich Infant Trust applied for a got a non-profit status for the museum as well as appointed a Board of Directors. That Board of Directors have been in charge of the property for several years now.

For more information, visit wilhelmreichtrust.org, or call 246-2271.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: