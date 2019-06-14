Must preface this letter by reminding lawmakers that us 24/7 caregivers who take care of our spouses have to become physical and occupational therapists, as the professionals only come one hour for a few weeks and the rest of the time we must try to get our spouses to do all the exercises — and with Alzheimer’s, it isn’t easy.

This is an open letter to our Maine lawmakers and Gov. Janet Mills concerning the bill one gentleman submitted for paying 24/7 home caregivers who stay as best they can to provide comfort, exercises and keep loved ones out of nursing homes.

To those who voted in favor of this bill, thank you and god bless. To those who voted against paying us, as we do all the home care work for the state, remember what the bill’s sponsor said: This will save the state money in the long run.

Yes it is a labor of love, but also very stressful, mentally, physically and financially.

I hope and pray lawmakers will reconsider this bill, as most of us are elderly and couldn’t work if we wanted to and besides can’t leave our loved ones alone ever. My wife wanders, and that is so sad and dangerous for both of us. Please help us avoid long-term care with the state and allow us to be paid home care workers.

Frank D. Slason

Somerville

