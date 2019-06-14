Dyado, the project of east coast songwriters Louisa Stancioff and Matt Lohan, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Emery Community Art Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus on Academy Street.

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Dyado is the partnership of two cousins who reconnected later in life and bonded over singing old country songs and playing fiddle. Together, they have crafted a hazy, film-grain sound that phases between dreamy California beach days, and fields drenched in fog.

Through the use of melodic electric guitar and fiddle, strong back beat drums and tight vocal harmonies, Dyado takes a new perspective on old country music and New England folk. They sing songs about adventure, lost love, and walking the line between youth and adulthood in a life on the road.

For more information, contact Ann Bartges, director of Emery Community Arts Center, at [email protected] or 778-7461.

