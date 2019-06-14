AUGUSTA — The Maine House and Senate gave initial approval Friday to a two-year, nearly $8 billion state budget as the 2019 legislative session nears its scheduled end.

Earlier this week, the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee proposed a $7.98 billion spending plan that would provide more funding to schools and property tax relief. The budget would also provide $125 million to MaineCare expansion, begins the process of setting a minimum statewide teacher salary of $40,000 and adds more than 60 child protection workers in response to recent high-profile deaths.

There are no tax increases or cuts in the budget, although lawmakers are recommending an increase in municipal revenue sharing and a larger Homestead Exemption to help reduce local property taxes.

The bill includes many of the priorities outlined by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in her first budget, although lawmakers changed allocation amounts and made numerous other changes to the spending plan over the past five months.

While the bill earned a strong, bipartisan 11-2 vote in the Appropriations Committee, some Republicans wanted a smaller total budget. The initial House vote of 89-52 and the Senate vote of 22-12 were enough to advance the budget. But the bill will need the support of two-thirds of members in both chambers on final passage.

The Maine Constitution requires a balanced budget to be passed in order for state government to remain open. The Legislature has until June 30 to get the two-thirds support needed. Key and longtime Republican leaders on the committee, including Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford, a former state finance commissioner, are backing the compromise budget bill.

This is the first budget under the Mills administration. While there have been partisan differences over issue such as MaineCare coverage of abortion and the amount in the state’s “rainy day” fund, this budget-drafting process has not featured the level of partisan divisiveness that led to a brief government shutdown two years ago during the administration of former Gov. Paul LePage.

The budget bill faces additional votes in both chambers.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: