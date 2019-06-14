WASHINGTON — Donations are sought for a garage and book sale, the annual fundraiser for Gibbs Library.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29, at the Washington Fire Department, 42 Old Union Road.

For more information or to make a donation, call the library at 845-2663.

