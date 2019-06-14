I am writing in the regards to closed primaries in Maine. Regardless of our voter party affiliation, many us would have to agree that politics in our country have become very divided, which has pushed many of us to identify as an “independent” for our political affiliation.

I, for one, have been identified as an independent for the past 42 years. At the last primary, I was told that I had to pick either Republican or Democrat and change my affiliation to cast my vote. I picked a side and voted. I then had a waiting period to return to independent status. In the past, I did not bother and did not vote, quite honestly because of frustration.

I was born in the United States, and live, work and pay taxes in Maine. We own a small business in Maine also. I take offense to someone telling me that I must pick a side by choosing a party to have my voice heard.

Political parties divide our country keeping many suppressed and suffocates growth, making many choose a party, one in which they might not agree. Therefore, many people just throw their hands up and go home.

I am disappointed that the legislation voted to not implement open primaries. We will continue to push forward to get our voices heard.

Mary Morin

Poland

Share

< Previous

Next >