June 15 – Saturday

The Mallett Brothers Band, 8 to 11 p.m., Moose Alley. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.

June 16 – Sunday

Special Sunset, Full Moon Rise Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

June 17 – Monday

Gun Safety, 9 a.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc, ME 04964. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.

Hunter Safety Classes, a four-day course, 6 to 9 p.m., Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s club house on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-2714 for more information.

Full Moon Hike at Hatchery Brook Preserve, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Hatchery Brook Preserve, Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

June 18 – Tuesday

Gun Safety, 9 a.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Maine Forestry Museum Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.

Hunter Safety Classes, a four-day course, 6 to 9 p.m., Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s club house on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-2714 for more information.

June 19 – Wednesday

Maine Forestry Museum open for the 2019 season, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.

Walk the Woods, Cascade Stream Gorge, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Cascade Stream Gorge Trail

June 20 – Thursday

Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s monthly membership meetings, third Thursday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Club House on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

June 22 – Saturday

Wilderness First Aid and CPR certification, a two-day course, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, 2424 Main St., Rangeley. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Gun Safety, 9 a.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.

Lupine Festival, Art & Antique Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Outdoor Heritage Museum. Special Lupine Festival Cruises, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 11 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

June 24 – Monday

Gun Safety, 9 a.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.

Hunter Safety Classes, a four-day course, 6 to 9 p.m., Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s club house on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-2714 for more information.

June 25 – Tuesday

Gun Safety, 9 a.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Hunter Safety Classes, a four-day course, 6 to 9 p.m., Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s club house on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-2714 for more information.

June 26 – Wednesday

Walk the Woods, Rangeley River Trail, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Rangeley River Trail. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

June 27 – Thursday

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

June 28 – Friday

Rangeley History Museum opens for season, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2472 Main St., Rangeley. Call (207) 864-5647 for more information.

Landlocked Atlantic Salmon Fly Fishing Heritage Weekend, TBA, The Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-3341 for more information.

MAMMA MIA!, Rangeley Friends of the Arts Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Memphis Lightning, 8 to 11 p.m., Moose Alley. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.

June 29 – Saturday

Landlocked Atlantic Salmon Fly Fishing Heritage Weekend, TBA, The Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-3341 for more information.

Maine Forestry Museums Annual Live Auction, 10 a.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.

MAMMA MIA! RFA Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Hymn For Her, 8 to 11:30 p.m., Moose Alley. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.

June 30 – Sunday

Landlocked Atlantic Salmon Fly Fishing Heritage Weekend, TBA, The Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-3341 for more information.

MAMMA MIA! RFA Community Theater Production, 4 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 1 – Monday

MAMMA MIA! RFA Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 2 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Art Opening: Batchelder/Mularz, Paintings and Photography, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Sami Stevens and Kazemde George, Jazz Vocals and Sax in Concert, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 3 – Wednesday

RHW Annual Duck Race, 10 a.m. to noon, Rangeley Village. Call (207) 864-4397 for more information.

Frost Memorial Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rangeley Town Park

Independence Day Celebration and Fun in the Park, all day, Rangeley Town Park. Call (207) 864-5571 for more information.

Special Fireworks and Sunset Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:45 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

July 4 – Thursday

Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Shotgun Tournament, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Range Located at the end of Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-4323 for more information.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

July 5 – Friday

Black Ghost Fly Fishing Classic, 4 to 9 p.m., Grant’s Kennebago Camps. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

July 6 – Saturday

Herb Welch Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corner of routes 4 and 17 in Oquossoc Village. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

International Fly Fishing Film Festival, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Lakeside Theater, Main Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

July 7 – Sunday

Herb Welch Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corner of routes 4 and 17 in Oquossoc Village. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

July 8 – Monday

Junior Guides Summer Program, six Mondays starting July 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-2651 for more information.

July 9 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

July 10 – Wednesday

Walk the Woods – Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Cornelia, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

July 11 – Thursday

Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Lightning Bug Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St. Call (207) 864-3381 for more information.

Strawberry Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oquossoc Village Town Park. Call (207) 864-2651 for more information.

Special Strawberry Festival Cruises, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Rangeley Friends of the Arts Annual Fundraiser Event, 5:30 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

July 12 – Friday

Rangeley Lakes Historical Society Annual Meeting and Program, 6 to 7 p.m., Lakeside Theatre, Main Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

“Rangeley’s First Settlers,”A Historical Performance by Jude Lamb, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Lakeside Theater, Main Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

July 13 – Saturday

Author Steve Woit and Fly Tier Nate Wight at Outdoor Heritage Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Corner of routes 4 and 17 in Oquossoc Village. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

Stories & S’mores, 5 to 7 p.m., Maine Forestry Museum. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

The Great Gatsby Costume Party with Jazz pianist Andy Kahn, 7 to 9 p.m., The Wilhelm Reich Museum, Dodge Pond Road. Call (207) 864-3443 for more information.

July 15 – Monday

RFA Drama Camp for ages 7-12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 16 – Tuesday

RFA Drama Camp for ages 7-12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Special Sunset and Full Moon Rise Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

July 17 – Wednesday

RFA Drama Camp for ages 7-12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Walk the Woods, South Bog Conservation Area, 5:30 to 7 p.m., South Bog Conservation Area. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Meet the Author! Roger Guay: A Good Man with a Dog, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

RFA Annual Street Dance, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Pond Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 18 – Thursday

Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

RFA Drama Camp for ages 7-12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Cloud Library Tutorial, 10:30 a.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s Monthly Membership Meetings, third Thursday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Club House on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

July 19 – Friday

“19th Century Rangeley in 3D” Stereoviews & Film, 7 to 9 p.m., Lakeside Theater, Main Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

July 20 – Saturday

Maine’s 36th Annual Loon Count Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 7 to 8:3 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Tim & Sarah Macek and Friends, A Chamber Music Concert, 7 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 23 – Tuesday

Pictures in the Sky, 10 a.m., Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Building, Main Street. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Pictures in the Sky, 11 a.m., Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Building, Main Street. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Our Family in the Sky, 1 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Building, Main Street. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Plein Air Workshop with George Van Hook (July 23-26), all day, Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 24 – Wednesday

Walk the Woods, Bonney Point Trail, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Bonney Point Trail. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

DNA and Genealogy: What Does It All Mean?, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

July 25 – Thursday

Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 5 to 6:30 pm. and 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

RFA Diva Show, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 26 – Friday

Maine Forestry Museums 39th Annual Logging Festival begins, 10 a.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information. Maine Forestry Museums 35th Annual Little Miss & Mr. Woodchip Contest will be held at 7 p.m.

RFA Diva Show, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 27 – Saturday

Maine Forestry Museums 39th Annual Logging Parade, 10 a.m., Main Street, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.

Maine Forestry Museum 39th Annual Logging Festival continues, 11 a.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.

Rangeley Health and Wellness Annual Benefit Concert, 3:30 to 9 p.m., 25 Dallas Hill Road. Rangeley. Call (207) 864-4397 for more information.

July 28 – Sunday

RFA Diva Show, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 29 – Monday

RFA Teen Drama Week, Youth Summer Day Camp, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

RFA Diva Show, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

July 30 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

July 31 – Wednesday

Walk the Woods, Hatchery Brook Preserve, 5 p.m., Hatchery Brook Preserve. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Mystery Making: How the Stories Get Told, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Aug. 1 – Thursday

Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Art in August, Open Air Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oquossoc Park. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Social Media Tutorial, 10:30 a.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6:45 to 8:15 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Aug. 2 – Friday

MIFF in the Mountains, The Maine International Film Festival, 5 and 8 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Aug. 3 – Saturday

Author Lou Zambello and Fly Tier Ed Muzzeroll at Outdoor Heritage Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Corner of routes 4 and17 in Oquossoc Village. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

New England Patriots Super Bowl Celebration Cruise, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

MIFF in the Mountains, The Maine International Film Festival, 5 and 8 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Aug. 4 – Sunday

MIFF in the Mountains, The Maine International Film Festival, 5 and 8 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

13th Annual Hugh Ogden Memorial Evening of Poetry, 6 to 7:30 pm., Ecopelagicon, 7 Pond St., Rangeley. Call (207) 864-2771 for more information.

Aug. 5 – Monday

RFA Music Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

MIFF in the Mountains, The Maine International Film Festival, 5 and 8 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Aug. 6 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Aug. 7 – Wednesday

Scenic Lake “Purple Heart Day” Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Walk the Woods, Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hunter Cove Wildlife Sanctuary. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Aug. 8 – Thursday

Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6:45 to 8:15 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Sandy River Rambler Bluegrass Concert, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Aug. 9 – Friday

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Annual Picnic and Meeting, 4 to 7 p.m., 11 Cedar Lane, Rangeley.

“19th Century Rangeley in 3-D” at Lakeside Theater, 7 to 9 p.m., Lakeside Theater, Main Street, Rangeley.

Aug. 10 – Saturday

Breakfast with Babes, 9 to 11 a.m., 11 Cedar Lane, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Rangeley Town-Wide Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., throughout the town and surrounding communities. Call (617) 875-7824 for more information.

Stories & S’mores, 5 to 7 p.m., Maine Forestry Museum. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Aug. 13 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Plein Air Workshop with Michael Vermettem, Aug. 13-16, all day, Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Aug. 14 – Wednesday

History of Farmington Fire Department, 6 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Aug. 15 – Thursday

Rangeley Annual Blueberry Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., TBD.

Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s Monthly Membership Meetings, third Thursday of each monthm 5:30 to 7 p.m., Club House on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc.

New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Aug. 16 – Friday

Special “Elvis Presley” Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

“Death of a Salesman,” Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Aug. 17 – Saturday

Oquossoc Day Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village of Oquossoc.

Waterski Demo & Bomb the Bismarck Special Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 1:45 to 3:45 p.m., Rangeley Lake in Oquossoc Cove. Call 207-670-8391(207) 670-8391 for more information.

“Death of a Salesman,” Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Aug. 18 – Sunday

“Death of a Salesman,” Community Theater Production, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Aug. 20 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Aug. 21 – Wednesday

26th Annual Rangeley Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, 1 pm., Mingo Springs Golf Course. Call (207) 864-5571 for more information.

Walk the Woods, Cascade Stream Gorge Trail, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Cascade Stream Gorge Trail. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

William Morris & 20th Century Vaudeville, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Aug. 22 – Thursday

Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Aug. 23 – Friday

Rangeley Community Chorus Summer Concert, 7 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Aug. 24 – Saturday

RRSTA, Annual Club Championship, Aug. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., RRG&SA Club House, Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 864-4323 for more information.

Bob Marley, Comedian, 7 and 9 p.m., RFA Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-5000 for more information.

Aug. 27 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Aug. 28 – Wednesday

Walk the Woods, Rangeley River Trail, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley River Trail. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Mainers on the Titanic, 6 to 7 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Aug. 29 – Thursday

Special Loon Education Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

New for 2019! Special Sunset and Music on the Lake Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Aug. 30 – Friday

Maine Outdoor Film Festival, 7 to 9 p.m., Lakeside Theater. Call (207) 864-2771 for more information.

Aug. 31 – Saturday

8th Annual Trail Town Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pond Street and Haley Pond Park. Call (207) 864-2771 for more information.

Sept. 3 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4, Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Sept. 4 – Wednesday

Louis Sockalexis: Baseball’s First Indian, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Sept. 5 – Thursday

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Sept. 10 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Sept. 11 – Wednesday

Scenic Lake “First Responders Day” Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 5 to 6 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Maine Bats: A Question of Survival, 6 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Sept. 13 – Friday

Special Sunset and Full Moon Rise Cruise, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., Rangeley Lake. Call (207) 670-8391 for more information.

Sept. 15 – Sunday

Maine Forestry Museum Annual Meeting, 4 p.m., 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.

Sept. 18 – Wednesday

Maine Revives Civility, 6 to 8 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Sept. 19 – Thursday

Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s Monthly Membership Meetings, third Thursday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Club House on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc.

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Sept. 24 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Sept. 25 – Wednesday

William McKinley: His Life and Assassination, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Public Library. Call (207) 864-5529 for more information.

Sept. 26 – Thursday

Junior R.A.S.T.A. Riders Weekly Ride, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Rangeley Lakes Trails Center. Call (207) 864-7311 for more information.

Sept. 27 – Friday

5th Annual Rangeley Regatta, 10 a.m., Outdoor Heritage Museum and Oquossoc Cove. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

Oct. 1 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Oct. 3 – Thursday

6th Annual Brat & Strudel Contest, Kick-off to Rangeley Oktoberfest Weekend, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rangeley Inn & Tavern. Call (207) 864-5571 for more information.

Rangeley Oktoberfest Weekend, Oct. 3-6, all day. Call (207) 864-5571 for more information.

Oct. 4 – Friday

Maine Forestry Museum 27th Annual Apple Harvest Festival, 9 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St., Rangeley. Call (207) 864-3939 for more information.

Oct. 6 – Sunday

10th Annual Turkey Shoot, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rifle & Pistol Range on the Morton Cutoff Road at the old Fanjoy pit. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.

Oct. 8 – Tuesday

Sandy River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Shore Drive near Route 4. Call (207) 864-9949 for more information.

Oct. 11 – Friday

Rangeley Americana, all day, multiple venues in Rangeley Region. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.

Oct. 12 – Saturday

Annual Harvest Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Rangeley UCC Church. Call (207) 864-3351 for more information.

Rangeley Americana, all day, multiple venues in Rangeley Region. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.

Oct. 13 – Sunday

Rangeley Americana, all day, multiple venues in Rangeley Region. Call (207) 864-9955 for more information.

Oct. 17 – Thursday

Rangeley Guides and Sportsmen Association’s Monthly Membership Meetings, third Thursday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Club House on Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc.

Oct. 19 – Saturday

Youth Hunting Day Breakfast, 5:25 to 8:30 a.m., RRG&SA Clubhouse, Old Skiway Road, Oquossoc. Call (207) 860-9293 for more information.

