The play “Ripcord,” written by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Adam P. Blais, opens Friday and will be playing at 7:30 p.m. June 15, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. June 16 and 23 at the Waterville Opera House.
A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when cantankerous Abby is forced to share her room with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.
