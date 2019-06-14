WORCESTER, Mass. — The following local students were awarded degrees May 11 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute during the university’s 151st commencement ceremony.

Peter Emidy, of Winthrop, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering with distinction.

Madison Michaud, of Vassalboro, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering with distinction.

Brady Snowden, of Sidney, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science with distinction.

