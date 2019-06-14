WORCESTER, Mass. — The following local students were awarded degrees May 11 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute during the university’s 151st commencement ceremony.
Peter Emidy, of Winthrop, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering with distinction.
Madison Michaud, of Vassalboro, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering with distinction.
Brady Snowden, of Sidney, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science with distinction.
-
Community
Worcester Polytechnic Institute lists local graduates
-
Community
Gibbs Library welcomes donations for annual fundraiser
-
Community
RSU 49 to offer Summer Food Service Program
-
Local & State
South Portland council considers ways to help asylum seekers
-
Maine Crime
Portland police search for fisherman suspected of several burglaries