CASTLETON, Vt. — Three local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Castleton University.

They are Mary Franks, of Liberty; Devon Gordon, of Litchfield; and Kate West, of Thorndike.

To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

