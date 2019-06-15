CASTLETON, Vt. — Three local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Castleton University.
They are Mary Franks, of Liberty; Devon Gordon, of Litchfield; and Kate West, of Thorndike.
To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.
