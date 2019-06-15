The Navy has awarded a $12.2 million contract to Pittsfield construction company Cianbro Co. to expand a storage building at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

Cianbro will build 29,200 square-foot, one-story addition to a warehouse at the shipyard. The work is expected to be complete by January 2021, according to an award notice from the Defense Department.

In recent years, Cianbro has received Navy contracts worth tens of millions of dollars for work at the shipyard. The Navy uses the base to maintain and repair America’s submarine fleet.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in a news release said the project will expand an outdated warehouse to help the shipyard receive, inspect and distribute submarine components.

“I have long advocated for the Navy to address the modernization needs at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and I am so pleased to announce that the contract has been officially awarded for this critically needed upgrade,” Collins said in a written statement.

