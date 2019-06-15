WATERVILLE — Colby College awarded 462 degrees on May 26 to the class of 2019 during the college’s 198th commencement.

The local graduates are:

McKenzie C. Burton, of Columbus, Ohio, who majored in environmental policy, attended The Governor’s Academy and is the son of Nancy Burton of Columbus, Ohio, and Crompton Burton, of Waldoboro.

Christine Clark, of Plymouth, who majored in classics and classical civilization, attended Nokomis Regional High School and is the daughter of Robert and Melissa Clark, of Oakland.

Kate-Lynn E. George, of Pittsfield, who majored in psychology, attended Maine Central Institute and is the daughter of Stephen and Tammy George, of Pittsfield.

Emily H. Goulette, of Oakland, who majored in government, attended Messalonskee High School and is the daughter of Greg Goulette, of Waterville, and Kelly Smith, of Oakland.

Lauren M. Grant, of Topsham, who majored in environmental policy and Spanish, attended Mount Ararat School and is the daughter of John and Amber Grant, of Topsham.

Raj R. Kane, of Hanover,, who majored in mathematics, attended Hanover High School and is the son of Rajiv and Rajani Kane, of Waterville.

Samantha T. Ladd, of Winthrop, who majored in psychology, attended Saint Dominic Regional High School and is the daughter of Jonathan and Patricia Ladd, of Winthrop.

Sophie F. Lary-Kaplan, of Belgrade, who majored in government, attended Loomis Chaffee School and is the daughter of Andrew Kaplan and Kate Ervin, of Belgrade, and Stephanie Lary, of Briarcliff Manor, New York.

Nicholas H. Strand, of Waltham, who majored in economics, attended Dexter Southfield School and is the son of Sallie Strand, of Waltham, Mass., and Karl Strand, of Carrabassett Valley.

Kaitlin M. Volk, of Bowdoin, who majored in biology with a concentration in ecology and evolution and environmental science, attended Mount Ararat School and is the daughter of Ronald and Lisa Volk, of Bowdoin.

Benjamin E. Whitestone, of Winthrop, who majored in theater and dance, attended Kents Hill School and is the son of David and Maureen Whitestone, of Winthrop.

Colleen E. Wright, of Fayette, who majored in music-interdisciplinary computation, attended Maranacook Community School and is the daughter of James and Mary Wright, of Fayette.

Adam C. Zarfos, of Waterville, who majored in American studies, attended Waterville Senior High School and is the son of Donald Zarfos and Elizabeth Schiller, of Waterville, and Karen Kurtz, of Waterville.

